Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $332.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

Macatawa Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 193,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 133,747 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

