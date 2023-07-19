Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.90

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.90 and traded as high as $24.23. Manchester United shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 1,942,187 shares changing hands.
MANU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
