Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, CEO Assaf Ran acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,598,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,015,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,319 shares of company stock worth $51,361 over the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598,236 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

