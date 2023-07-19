Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 4.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 30,014,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 38,244,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

