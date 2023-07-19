Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $159.66

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.66 and traded as high as $169.36. Marubeni shares last traded at $169.36, with a volume of 6,056 shares.

Marubeni Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marubeni Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

