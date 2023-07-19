Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 198.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

