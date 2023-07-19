Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $112,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Shares of CVS opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.