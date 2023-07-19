Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,827,128,000,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $226.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.