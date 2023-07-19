Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $132,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $298.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.90. The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

