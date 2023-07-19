Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.89.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $398.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.41. The company has a market cap of $377.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $404.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.