Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Shares Up 23.3%

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 23.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 99,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 70,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a current ratio of 53.13. The firm has a market cap of C$33.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.10.

Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mason Graphite Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 74 claims covering an area of 4,000 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

