McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Invests $5.82 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $440.13. 248,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

