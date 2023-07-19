McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 605 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 2.3% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in American Tower by 95.6% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,942,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.43.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.76. 1,050,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,067. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.86 and a 200 day moving average of $202.06. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

