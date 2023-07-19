Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,068 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $2,882,952.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,803,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $167,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,828 shares of company stock valued at $20,634,651. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.8 %

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.35.

Shares of ANET opened at $173.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $178.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

