Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,655 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

