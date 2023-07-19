Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

