Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,872 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Timken by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 78,228 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Timken by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Timken’s payout ratio is 23.61%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

