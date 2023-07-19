Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.05. Medicure shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 520 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter. Medicure had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

