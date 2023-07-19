MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 161659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
MediPharm Labs Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$23.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
MediPharm Labs Company Profile
MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.
