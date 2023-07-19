Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,711 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average of $212.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

