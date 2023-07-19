Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $217,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $296.88. The stock had a trading volume of 84,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.