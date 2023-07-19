Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,319,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.38. 1,927,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,346,247. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.79.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

