Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $38.52 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.80. The company had a trading volume of 672,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,118. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $432.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.25. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $458.75. The stock has a market cap of $341.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

