Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $886,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.44. 465,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,352. The company has a market cap of $159.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.58 and a 200 day moving average of $180.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

