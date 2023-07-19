Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 643 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.31.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $105.03. 433,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

