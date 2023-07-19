Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Down 2.7%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.27 and last traded at $81.41. 70,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 270,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MMSI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,777,000 after acquiring an additional 427,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after acquiring an additional 377,858 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,928,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,551,000 after buying an additional 411,123 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,659,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,178,000 after buying an additional 112,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

