Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.96.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,695,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,672 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,576 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, hitting $315.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,167,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,606,457. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $318.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $808.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

