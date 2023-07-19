Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $360.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.96.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $317.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,537,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,599,658. The firm has a market cap of $813.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.79. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $318.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,672 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,576. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

