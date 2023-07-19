Metahero (HERO) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $23.96 million and approximately $233,621.23 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002799 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000489 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

