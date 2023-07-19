Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $210,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Qorvo by 16.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 1.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qorvo Trading Down 0.6 %

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.52.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $106.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 116.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.11.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

