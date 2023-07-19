Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.60 Million

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Millennium Sapphire has a total market cap of $120.60 million and approximately $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Millennium Sapphire Profile

Millennium Sapphire launched on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millennium Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Millennium Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

