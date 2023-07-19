MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MingZhu Logistics Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. MingZhu Logistics has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

Institutional Trading of MingZhu Logistics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.31% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.