Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Mirrabooka Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
Mirrabooka Investments Price Performance
Mirrabooka Investments Company Profile
Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.
