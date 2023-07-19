Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Trading Down 2.9%

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.69. 167,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,274,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,758,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,335,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,758,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,130 shares in the company, valued at $22,335,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $34,508.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $199,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 957,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,730,299. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 39.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.