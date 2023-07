Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

