Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Buys $1,999,999.93 in Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 4,255,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,447,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,241.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Molecular Templates Price Performance
NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. 1,147,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,168. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $36.63 million during the quarter. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,843.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates Company Profile
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Molecular Templates
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.