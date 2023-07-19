Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Buys $1,999,999.93 in Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 4,255,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,447,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,241.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Molecular Templates Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. 1,147,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,168. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $36.63 million during the quarter. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,843.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 279.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 221.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 458,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.