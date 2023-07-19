Monero (XMR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $109.65 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.07 billion and $109.65 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $167.45 or 0.00559260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,941.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.13 or 0.00307683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.69 or 0.00810529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00062764 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00128045 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,307,216 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.