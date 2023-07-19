Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 966 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $239.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,836 shares of company stock worth $77,005,488 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.06.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

