Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.11

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 10900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Monument Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Monument Mining

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

