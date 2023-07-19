Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 43,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,532,333,000,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $875,996. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $359.44 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $359.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.71. The company has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.33.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

