Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.24

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $164.35 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00046971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030754 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,076,441,888 coins and its circulating supply is 684,210,172 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

