Morgan Stanley Downgrades Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) to Equal Weight

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,019,000 after buying an additional 217,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

