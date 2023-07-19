Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 42.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Up 6.5 %

Office Properties Income Trust stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 534,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,511. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $423.93 million, a PE ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($1.12). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,334,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 854,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,022,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after buying an additional 424,364 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 814,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 413,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,031,000 after purchasing an additional 333,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 157 properties as of March 31, 2023, with approximately 20.9 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

