Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.
Omnicom Group Stock Performance
OMC traded down $10.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,930,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average is $91.06. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
