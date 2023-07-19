Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC traded down $10.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,930,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average is $91.06. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

