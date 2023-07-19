Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTL shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

MTL stock opened at C$15.32 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$11.49 and a twelve month high of C$16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.88.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$479.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2691652 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

