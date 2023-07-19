My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0306 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $897,508.82 and approximately $191,329.60 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002816 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000486 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009746 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

