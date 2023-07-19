Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after buying an additional 34,553,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 36,571,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,469,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

