Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 97,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 40,836 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 165,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

