Narwhal Capital Management Grows Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,965,000 after purchasing an additional 608,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,265,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,577,000 after purchasing an additional 582,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENTG traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.84. 335,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,922. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,529.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.71.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ENTG. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

