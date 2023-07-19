Narwhal Capital Management Has $55.66 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.0% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,067. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $432.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.25. The stock has a market cap of $341.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $458.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

